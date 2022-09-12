Possible specifications of the Chromecast HD, new economic model of Google’s ‘dongle’

- Advertisement -

Since launched the latest version of its with Google TV, and it’s been a long time since, many have waited for the company to accompany the ‘premium’ product with a more affordable one, and since the it saw the light for a decade already, which is said soon, it became a success due to its simplicity. Because nothing else is needed to transform a dumb TV into a list, with the only help of a mobile (and its corresponding connection, of course).

Thus, it has been rumored for months with the arrival of a Chromecast trimmed with respect to the current version, but also cheaper. And it seems that, now yes, it would be on its way, they haven’t already called it ChromecastHD, it is not known whether because that will be its real commercial name, or to clearly differentiate it from the 4K version. Kuba Wojciechowski, the source of this news that they collect in 9to5Google, known for his history with Google devices and software, has no doubts.

Google’s new Chromecast HD has leaked plenty of times over the past few months. From spec leaks in January to full device photos from regulatory reports this week and now, thanks to Nest team’s incompetence, I’ve now obtained its full software build. pic.twitter.com/rSZkpxA62r — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 12, 2022 Vivo’s first folding mobile already has a presentation date

- Advertisement -

In that thread on Twitter, Wojciechowski breaks down the features of the future Chromecast HD, from which he claims to have received a compilation of the software that will govern it aimed at developers detailing several of the features of the new streamer from Google, including:

Amlogic S805X2 chipset with support for video decoding with AV1 codec more modern than the current Chromecast model, although less powerful and with 1080p as the limit.

more modern than the current Chromecast model, although less powerful and with 1080p as the limit. 1.5 MB of RAMwhich also represents a reduction in relation to the 4K model, although less, of just 25% (the current model has 2 GB of RAM).

Of course, the Chromecast HD would launch with Android 12 as the operating system, while the 4K version has not updated the Android 10 it came out with; but not with Android 13, since the new version of the operating system has increased the minimum requirements. As for the price, it would be around $39.99/Eurocompared to 69.99 dollars / euros that the current version costs.

All in all, it should be noted that all the news that this Chromecast HD has compared to the current version, is expected to be assimilated by the revision that this should have shortly, and briefly we are talking about the remainder of the year. But both news are yet to be confirmed, so we have to wait, first, for its announcement, second, for its sale.

Are you interested in getting a Chromecast now? So the current version, the 4K with Google TV, is a safe bet and although its price on Google’s official website hasn’t changed a penny since its launch, you can find it cheaper on other sites. For example:

Chromecast with Google TV for €59.90 on Amazon.

Chromecast with Google TV refurbished for €50.85 at PcComponentes.

- Advertisement -

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.