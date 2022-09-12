Apple event for October: iPad Pro and more

“Apple” will exhibit the new iPad Pro at an event in October.

Last August, Gurman commented that a renewed iPad Pro with the “M2 processor” was to be expected, which was verified by 9to5Mac sources.

Currently “Apple” has two versions, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED technology and an 11-inch iPad Pro with LCD screen and plans to incorporate MagSafe connectivity in these tablets.

With these new gadgets, the battery could have a longer life. Just as the iPhone 14 will be the protagonist of the “Apple” event in September, the new iPad Pro is the center of attention for the event in October.

The iPad 10th generation gets the biggest update in years

Apple is developing a superior update for its cheaper iPad. It has been announced that the new iPad 10th generation (abbreviated name of J272) will have a USB-C connector instead of Lightning, which is equivalent to the fact that Apple intends to implement USB-C in its entire iPad range.

With USB-CEven entry-grade iPads can more easily connect to more sophisticated outdoor displays, like Apple’s Studio Monitor.

According to our sources, the new entry-level iPad will have a Cover display of the same resolution as the iPad Air.

We will be waiting for the screen grow slightly to 10.5 inches or up to 10.9 inches.

However, its refreshed display features, like a wider color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness, will continue to mark the most expensive iPad.

Gurman also stated that the tablet will come with a chip A14 Bionic. Similarly, the October event could be the perfect time for Apple to release the tablet.

The new Mac M2 will be unveiled at Apple’s MacBook Pro MiniLED event in October

Rumors about these computers are not new. Among other Apple events in October, the company itself has already announced that the company is working on a new Mac Pro.

According to Bloomberg, the next generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors could be announced in fall 2022 and spring 2023.

Last but not least, the second generation of Apple’s silicone Mac mini is expected to hit the market in at least a year.

As the company recently announced the Mac Studio, it is not yet known what type of processor the new Mac mini will have: just the M2 or a more powerful variant.

Apple’s mixed reality headset

Rumors about Apple’s mixed reality headsets have been going on since last year. At Apple’s October event, the company could recycle Steve Jobs’s saying “one more thing” to showcase the company’s next mixed-reality headset.

Based on current feedback, the show is expected to be by the end of the year with shipments beginning in 2023.

The bitten apple event in October would be the ideal opportunity for the company to show the public its entry into a new market.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura release

While iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 go on sale today September 12, the company plans to release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura for all users in October, most likely after the long-awaited event.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura have several common elements, the most fundamental being the Scene Manager. Thanks to this function, these news will arrive:

Resizable window: authorizes resizing the window to the perfect size for the task being carried out.

Application Focused: Focus on the application in use without having a full screen.

Easy access to windows and applications: The window of the application that is currently in use is displayed conspicuously in the center, while the other applications appear on the left in order of most recent use.

mounted windows: Mounted windows of different sizes can be created in a single view to tidy up the perfect workspace.

Application bundling: Slide a window to the side or open an app from the Dock to set up groups of apps that you can return to at any time.

At the moment it remains to wait for the month of October to be able to corroborate the next updates and innovative developments of “Apple” that is constantly above what its users can expect.