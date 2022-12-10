ToeJam and Earl: Sega classic game to become movie produced by Amazon Studios

The game ToeJam and Earl from Sega should win a film adaptation. At first, the classic should follow the same line of other famous franchises like Super Mario Bros, which has even received a trailer recently, released by Nintendo at the end of November. Even if it’s not as popular as the deceiver or as Sonic, this game has a lot of fans, who enjoyed the adventures throughout the 90’s. Amazon Studios in partnership with Unanimous Media and Story Kitchenwho is even involved in a Netflix animation about Tomb Raider.

In case you don’t remember or don’t know what it’s about, it’s a game where the protagonists are two alien rappers who landed on Earth. In this way, the objective is to collect parts of the characters’ aircraft so that they can finally escape the planet. In general, the title is a parody of the society’s urban culture in the 80s and 90s. - Advertisement - Another highlight is its soundtrack, consisting of several funk songs and during gameplay there is a good variety of items to collect, such as shoes with rockets and food. At the time it was released, the work was praised by critics, who highlighted the humor, music and cooperative mode for two players.



