A smart lock system for any bike

Not all bicycle users can or need to have an electric bicycle for their day to day, but this does not mean that there are capacities in which they may be interested in having them.

In this sense, from the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo comes a product that may interest them, being available on demand, having met the funding goal half an hour after starting the campaign.



Is about o-lockA simple smart lock system that allows the owner to have his bike locked until the time to use it.

For it all you have to do is use the complementary application, available for Android and iOS, and with a simple touch, you will be able to unlock it and use your bike for the journeys you need.

But the most interesting thing is that from the same application You can share the LAAS “keys” securely and remotely by messaging app or any other way, so that family and friends can unlock the device and use the borrowed bike without having to be registered in the mobile application.

And it is also interesting to know that The device will allow you to know the location of the bicycle at all times, so the owner will be able to know where his bicycle is through a map in the application.Especially if you borrow it.

The device has a Bluetooth 5 connection, has a non-rechargeable CR123 battery with a useful battery of more than two years, and is available in three color options, an idea to choose the one that best integrates with the bicycle as a whole.

Its price starts at 89 euros and from February of next year the units purchased will be shipped to any part of the world, being a product made in Europe, belonging to the emerging company LAAS, based in Copenhagen.

As we say, it is a device rather oriented to conventional bicycles, since electric bicycles can have their own locking systems, but in case they do not or want to reinforce security as an additional element, it is also an option to take into account.

As always, all the details are available on the campaign website.

Link: Campaign for O-lock on Indiegogo