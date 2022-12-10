WhatsApp will have messages that self-destruct after being read

WhatsApp already has several options that allow us to have a plus of privacy in the messages and content that we share in the chats. We not only have temporary messages, but also the possibility of sending images that can only be seen once.

And the WhatsApp team wants to further expand these options with a new feature, which promises to have messages that self-destruct after being read. We tell you what this novelty is about.

WhatsApp is working on single view messages

The WhatsApp team is preparing a new function, as mentioned in WABetaInfo, which promises to give messages the same option that we find when we send images.

That is, single-view messages, which can only be read once. When we send this type of message, a lock icon will appear next to the send button, so it will be distinguished from normal messages.

Once the recipient opens the chat and views the message, the message will disappear. Similar to the single view images we send, which are removed and only the icon with the word “Photo” appears, this type of message will remove the content, leaving only the word “Text” visible.

When the user taps on the message, they will see a warning mentioning that the text has expired, and that they are asked to [el contacto que lo envió] to resend it. So our contact will not be able to copy or forward the message to another person.

An interesting dynamic when we send private information or sensitive data, which we do not want to be recorded anywhere. And on the other hand, it will prevent us from having to configure temporary messages, since the message will be automatically deleted with this function.

At the moment, the ability to send single view messages is only part of a test, and it will take time until we see it in the stable version of WhatsApp.