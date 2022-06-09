TikTok introduces a setting for you to spoil the best of the application: its infinite scroll

That TikTok is an almost addictive app is not something that surprises its users, just scroll to see the following video so that said displacement becomes infinite. And this is exactly what the company wants to correct: TikTok introduces changes in the application so that the user can choose if they want to see the loading of videos interrupted. Also, it will show all the time the user spends on the app.

You open TikTok and watch a video you like. You think, “Why don’t I look to see what’s next?” The second video entertains you, the third you pass it because you don’t quite like it, with the fourth the thing changes: it is a tutorial on how to make dining chairs, so simple that tomorrow you will surely buy the wood. and without realizing it you’re hooked on TikTok’s infinite scroll, that deadly trap that devours hours of your life as if they were minutes. Do you wish you could control yourself?

TikTok wants to cut down on the time you spend on TikTok. If you want

Interruption in scrolling videos

The latest developments on the platform are aimed at improve the health of the user who uses your applications (and your detox). Since they have developed the recommendation algorithm so that we spend the maximum amount of time “scrolling” in the app, the result is that we interact excessively with the gesture of moving the screen from the bottom up.

TikTok expands measures to improve the digital well-being of its users with a restriction to infinite scrolling of videos. Through an option in the settings, TikTok will include notices from time to time to nip the display of more content in the bud. As the stipulated time passes, which can be customizeda warning will appear on the screen reminding you to take a break.

The other great novelty regarding the digital well-being of users also concerns use: TikTok will have detailed graphs and data with whom to see how long we wasted we spend on applications. These graphs will be divided according to the sections of the day and will help in the identification of excessive use of TikTok.

Elapsed time on TikTok

The latest change is related to the abuse of TikTok among young people: the application will alert users between the ages of 13 and 17 when they reach 100 minutes of daily use. TikTok will remind you to use the time tracking tools so you don’t overdo it again, but it will only be a warning, not an imposition.

Changes related to digital well-being in TikTok will be coming soon to all applications. They are not currently available: they should appear in the “Digital detox” menu, within the TikTok settings.

More information | TikTok