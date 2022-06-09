Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’, new Netflix anime series based on ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

did you get to play Cyberpunk 2077? You like me? Do not answer, because the truth is that it does not matter, since Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a new Netflix anime series based on the universe of the CD Projekt Red game, whose aesthetic similarity is none, beyond the corseting of the aesthetics itself cyberpunk.

The point is that Netflix has returned to focus on a product of the Polish developer after The Witcher and they already have it well channeled, with the aim of releasing it next September, to welcome the new academic year with a lot of technology… and extreme violence in an anime that is quite reminiscent of some classics of the genre.

Yes, yes, I said well: Netflix adapted the novels of The Witcher, but I never would have done it without the game becoming the success it was. With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners something similar happens in relation to Cyberpunk 2077whose success may seem relative judging by all the controversy caused by its terrible optimization.

However, despite the regrets, despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 stay in some way as a want and I can’t, it was a full-fledged media hit and one of the most relevant releases of its year, but also of recent years. And proof of this is the expansion of his universe in the form of Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersan animated series that…

It’s hard to say anything without seeing it. However, Netflix has advanced three videos of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in which they are taught some of the artistic pillars of the work, such as the aforementioned violent tone or the anime aesthetic, although the drawing falls a bit short in my opinion. And that the animation is in charge of a Japanese studio.

Specific, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is co-produced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, while the animation is handled by Studio Trigger, responsible for titles such as Little Witch Academia. It is fair a priori, after seeing recent wonders such as the trilogy of Godzilla: Planet of Monsters, Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land or, leaving aside the more Japanese style, that virguería called Arcane.

In any case, not everything has to be the same and what will matter most for the success or failure of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is the series as a product. we’ll find out from September. In the meantime, here are the three sneak peeks from the series, including a short clip, the trailer, and an introduction from the folks at CD Projekt Red.





