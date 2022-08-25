This is how the new Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are, focused on health and physical activity

Google has made official the new Versa 4 and Sense 2its new models of smart watches on monitoring and physical 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

They are thinner and lighter models than their predecessors, also launching the new fitbit operating systemalso housing a good number of intelligent features, including heart monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring, etc., with the corresponding metrics and statistics in real time.



Among the features, Google highlights the new Premium feature called Sleep Profilewith which through ten metrics, users will be able to know what type of sleep they have, detect key patterns and help improve sleep quality.

It also highlights the Stress Management Score, which will let users know when they should take a moment to carry out guided breathing, meditation or reflection.

And it advances in addition to the fact that soon, these models will also have access to Google Maps and Google Wallet.

And speaking of access, these new models they again have the physical side buttonlast seen on the Versa 2, but now in a new location for easy access during workouts.

These models are compatible with Android and iOS and have an autonomy of more than six days, and in whose fast charge, for every 12 minutes of charge, one day of duration is obtained.

The best of each of them

More specifically, he points out that Versa 4 focuses mostly on sports activities, housing more than 40 exercise modes, although through Fitbit Premium they will also have more than 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions, while with the Sense 2, thanks Thanks to the new Body Response sensor to monitor continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA), users will be able to control stress throughout the day.

Google describes that:

Along with cEDA, it uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature to help you better understand when your body is experiencing potential signs of stress.

And thanks to the rest of the sensors, users will have control of the rest of the aspects of their health in general.

They describe that:

We have used a technique that turns metal into vapor, allowing us to embed the metal electrodes of these sensors directly into the glass of the device’s screen. This creates an even more streamlined and streamlined look without sacrificing our technology.

In addition to launching these models, Google launches the second collection of Brother Vellies bands.

Regarding prices, the Versa 4 is available for $229.95 while the Sense 2 is available for $299.95, including six months of Premium subscription with the purchase of any of these models, both to new and existing Fitbit device customers.

