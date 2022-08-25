The Callisto Protocol: New Grotesque Trailer Shows Enemies Mutation Feature

Striking Distance Studios, Inc and KRAFTON continue to release new details about The Protocol, a new survival horror game directed by Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space franchise.

During the opening night of GamesCom 2022, we were able to see a new trailer for the game that shows Jacob Lee, a pilot of a cargo ship who is trapped inside Black Iron Prison, coming face to face with the gruesome enemy creatures. Using his weapon, which has a feature to attract and repel , Jacob manages to defeat all enemy monsters.

A detail that draws attention is the feature presented in the trailer. By blowing off the head of one of the monsters, we see that the enemy is not defeated and continues fighting, which allows it to mutate.

In addition, the trailer points out that the capture was made on the new generation consoles (PS5 or Xbox Series). The video ends with a brutal death of Jacob.

So, what do you think of The Callisto Protocol so far?