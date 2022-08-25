The Callisto Protocol: New Grotesque Trailer Shows Enemies Mutation Feature

Update (24/08/2022) – GS
Striking Distance Studios, Inc and KRAFTON continue to release new details about The callisto Protocol, a new survival horror game directed by Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space franchise.
During the opening night of GamesCom 2022, we were able to see a new trailer for the game that shows Jacob Lee, a pilot of a cargo ship who is trapped inside Black Iron Prison, coming face to face with the gruesome enemy creatures. Using his weapon, which has a feature to attract and repel enemies, Jacob manages to defeat all enemy monsters.
A detail that draws attention is the mutation feature presented in the trailer. By blowing off the head of one of the monsters, we see that the enemy is not defeated and continues fighting, which allows it to mutate.
In addition, the trailer points out that the capture was made on the new generation consoles (PS5 or Xbox Series). The video ends with a brutal death of Jacob.
Original text – 06/03/2022
The Callisto Protocol gets a terrifying trailer and will be released in 2022
During the last PlayStation State of Play, we had great news announcements like the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the launch of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise on PC and new trailers for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, but in addition, we can also check out more details of The Callisto Protocol, a new project by Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space franchise.
Striking Distance Studios, Inc and KRAFTON announced this week that The Callisto Protocol, the new sci-fi survival horror developed by the creator of Dead Space, will launch globally on the December 2, 2022.
The title unites brutal combat with a deep human story in a terrifying world of science fiction. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Set in the year 2030 and based on the dead moon of Jupiter, Callisto and The Callisto Protocol will challenge players to escape the Black Iron Prison maximum security prison and uncover the terrible secrets of the United Jupiter Company. You’ll need to adapt your tactics to your surroundings, utilizing a unique mix of gunplay and melee combat to survive the mysterious outbreak that sent Callisto into chaos.
The games’ star Josh Duhamel will play Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot trapped inside Black Iron Prison. Karen Fukuhara, star of The Boys, will play a mysterious cellmate. More details about the game, cast and story will be revealed later this year.
The Callisto Protocol is available for pre-order in Day One, Standard and Digital Deluxe versions.
