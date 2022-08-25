Razer announces the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, its most advanced mouse

We continue with peripherals because it could not be missing Razer with news for Gamescom. This time it is the Razer V3 Pro or as they say in the company its most to date.

The new mouse Razer It is a wireless peripheral with 10+1 programmable buttons, a HyperScroll tilting wheel, a Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and the possibility of recharging it wirelessly.

To all this we must add, of course, one of the house brands, Chroma lighting, which for the Baslisk V3 Pro It can be differentiated into up to 13 different zones. The ergonomics of the mouse also allow different grips so that any hand feels comfortable and does not feel fatigued after a good number of hours of use.

As for its sensor, the Focus Pro 30K comes equipped with several functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Synchronization and Asymmetric Survey that will allow a constant adjustment of the sensor with the surface it is on and always give us its maximum performance. Be careful, it works well even on top of glass. For your buttons, Razer continue with your switches optics that avoid false double clicks, greater durability and a better sensation to the touch.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro It will have 90 hours of autonomy and we can recharge it with the already classic USB Type-C or opt for the magnetic wireless charging technology offered by the also recently announced Razer Mouse Dock Pro that will allow us to replace the mouse cover disc with the charging one and not have to depend on the cable.

If you are interested, the mouse is already available in its basic form for €179.99. If you are interested, for example, to buy it together with the Mouse Dock Prothe figure amounts to €242.99.