This Humble Bundle smells like death: the Resident Evil saga for PC in parts, starting at €1

- Advertisement -

Are you a fan of Resident Evil and have yet to complete your collection, or do you just want to start or revisit one of the most popular game franchises in history? has just launched one of its packages so that you don’t stay with the desire, and it is that from one euro you already get three games.

If you know Humble Bundle, you already know what this is about: it is a limited time promotion in which you can access a package of games at a super-reduced price, in installments and with the possibility of downloading the games and adding them to your Steam library (they are all games for PC, only for Windows).

Resident Evil: Decades of Horror It is the promotion that we are talking about, it will conclude in 11 days and includes 11 titles from the franchise with which you can let off steam killing zombies and touring the mythical scenes of the survival-horror by excellence. Take note of the sections and what you take in each of them:

From 1 euro:

resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

From €9.80:

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

resident Evil 6

From €29.41

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

50% discount coupon for Resident Evil Village

Enter the Resident Evil: Decades of Horror promotion.

Remember that it is a cumulative package, so if you pay a higher section, you also get the previous one. The minimum to take everything is the indicated 29.41 euros, although you can always pay more if you wish. There are those who do it, since the income obtained from the sale of the games is divided between the publisher of these (Capcom), the sales platform (Humble Bundle) and a charity association.

In any case, the total value of the package is about 260 euros, so whatever you pay, it pays off. In the same way, buying in Humble Bundle usually pays off, especially if your reference platform is Steam.

Were you disappointed in that abject slop called resident Evil that Netflix premiered a few weeks ago? You’re not alone. But only one nail can drive out another nail, and to overcome such infamy, you have to start the games from the beginning…