“Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind”: first trailer for the animated film about the origin of Kenshi

There are video games that have not generated the same level of success in their jumps to the cinema or television, but the few cases that have succeeded in expanding their franchises beyond the big screen. That’s what’s going on right now Mortal whose last film live action we saw it shine in 2021 and we know that it will have a sequel, but it was also announced that Warner Bros. would premiere three productions.

under the title of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow comes the origin of Kenshi Takahashi in 2D animation format . The character belongs to the original saga and has been known to be a blind man with swordsmanship skills. Additionally, he has telekinesis powers and is a master of the martial arts of Tai Chi, San Shou, and Judo.

Kenshi Takahashi is a blind swordsman and a master of martial arts. (Warner Bros.)

Kenshi bears a deep grudge against Shang Tsung, who is responsible for his blindness due to a curse cast on him in his youth. Despite this tragic event in his life, he sets himself the goal of being the best fighter on Earth and will face everything he crosses his path through the eastern lands. Now, his past will be explored outside of video games.

“As Kano and the Black Dragon wreak havoc across the world, a young warrior named Kenshi will have to overcome his own limitations and face the imminent threat of Outworld,” as described in IMDB. The film is directed by Rick Morales from a screenplay written by Jeremy Adams, Ed Boon and John Tobias. The original English voice cast is made up of Manny Hyacinth (The Good Place), David Wenham, Yuri Lowenthal, Debra Wilson, Keith Silverstein, Sumalee Montano, Courtenay Taylorand others.

Other “Mortal Kombat” characters will also appear in the animated film. (Warner Bros.)

animated film series Mortal Kombat Legends began in 2020 with a film focused on Scorpio and, later, it was followed Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021). L to third to land on hbo max and in Blu-Ray edition it will be the story about Kenshi, and can be seen from October 8 .

Mortal Kombat will continue betting on the cinema

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the hit movie Mortal Kombatleadered by Simon McQoidwould have a second part. The project produced by New Line is still in an early stage of development and, for now, it is not known if it will be a direct sequel or a different plot that will be told from the perspective of other famous faces of the game. Jeremy Slaterscreenwriter of Moon Knightwill be in charge of writing the story.

