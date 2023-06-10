They have found a method to regrow hair in old mice using stem cells

- Advertisement -

Hair aging is a common problem that affects many people. However, Northwestern University scientists have made an important discovery that could revolutionize the way we approach this problem. By manipulating hair follicle stem cells, they have found a method to regrow hair in mice, both young and old. This promising advance could have significant implications in the field of hair regrowth and potentially offer new solutions to combat hair loss in humans.

Discovery of the method to stimulate hair growth in mice

According to the Northwestern University press release, scientists discovered that hair follicle stem cells become stiff as they age, making it difficult for hair to grow. However, by softening these stem cells, they are more likely to produce hair. Using genetically modified mouse models, the researchers were able to soften hair follicle stem cells by increasing production of a small RNA molecule known as miR-205. By genetically engineering the cells to make more miR-205, they observed an increase in hair growth. in both young and old mice.

Methodology used in the investigation

To carry out this study, the scientists used advanced microscopy tools, including atomic force microscopy, to measure the stiffness of the hair. This methodology allowed them to observe the effect of stem cell manipulation on hair growth. According to Professor Rui Yi, corresponding author of the study, the mice began to regrow hair in as little as 10 days after stimulating their stem cells. It is important to note that this method does not generate new stem cells, but instead stimulates existing ones to promote hair growth.

Potential application in humans

The scientists plan to carry out additional research to test whether topical delivery of miR-205 via nanoparticles can stimulate hair growth in mice. If these experiments are successful, future trials could be designed to test the efficacy of this molecule in promoting hair growth in humans. This discovery opens the door to new possibilities in the field of hair regrowth and could bring hope to people suffering from hair loss.

Previous advances in hair regrowth research

This is not the only advance that has been achieved in the field of hair regeneration. In July 2022, a team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside identified transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) as a key substance for hair growth and hair loss. Artificial intelligence has also been used to engineer microneedle patches that restore hair in bald mice.

The discovery of this new method to regrow aging hair through the manipulation of stem cells is an exciting advance in the field of hair regrowth. If this method is successfully applied in humans, it could offer an innovative solution to age-related hair loss. However, it is important to note that additional research will be needed to determine the efficacy and safety of this approach in humans. As we continue to explore new techniques and therapies to address hair loss, this discovery brings us one step closer to finding effective solutions to improve hair health and appearance.