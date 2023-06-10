Nab this luxurious Philips gaming headset for just $65

- Advertisement -

When it comes to competitive gaming, a good gaming headset can make a world of difference difference. You definitely want solid audio quality as well as a durable build and comfortable ear cups (if you’re into the over-ear variety). If you’re in the market for such a headset, you better stick around, as we’ve got a great deal for you today. Woot is currently selling the Philips SHP9600MB wired gaming headset for $64.99, which is 35 percent off of the original $99.99 price. This headset boasts fantastic sound as well as a comfortable design. Let’s get into it.

The Philips headset features 50 mm drivers, a double-layered headband cushion, and breathable ear cups. The 50 mm drivers should deliver clear bass and balanced midrange sounds. The microphone is detachable and the breathable ear cups is perfect for those long gaming sessions. The headband is reinforced with steel and also happens to be adjustable. You’ll find numbered sizes in this head, which allows you to get the exact fit you want.

This is a fantastic deal. If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious gaming headset at a reasonable price point, the Philips SHP9600MB is definitely worth picking up.

