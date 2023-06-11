HomeTech NewsNew Layers of Fear trailer petrifies us in 4k thanks to fresh...

New Layers of Fear trailer petrifies us in 4k thanks to fresh UE5 rebuild

Tech News
The new launch trailer for Layers of Fear shows off all the new features that have benefitted from a UE5 rebuild. 

The three-minute trailer was showcased at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and focused on our new brave protagonist, the writer. Almost every second of this short trailer is filled with creaks, groans, and nightmarish encounters that’ll bend your mind. 

