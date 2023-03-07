They discover a new way of measuring time at the quantum level

Measurements of time on a human scale may be relatively simple, but at the quantum level things are different. The wave nature of electrons makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact moment of an event. However, scientists at Uppsala University in Sweden have discovered a new way of measuring time using Rydberg states. In this article, we’ll explore how this discovery could revolutionize the way we measure time in quantum applications.

What are Rydberg states?

Rydberg atoms are like inflated balloons in the realm of particles. They can be inflated with lasers instead of air and contain electrons in extremely high energy states, orbiting very far from the nucleus. Rydberg states are useful in quantum engineering and in creating components for quantum computers.

How does time measurement with Rydberg states work?

Rydberg time measurement is based on interference from Rydberg wave packets moving at different speeds. When multiple Rydberg wave packets propagate in space, they create unique interference patterns. These patterns represent the different times that each wave packet takes to evolve according to the others. The Uppsala scientists measured the results of laser-excited helium atoms and compared them with theoretical predictions to show that their results could serve as a quantum time interval.

Advantages of the method of measuring time with Rydberg

One of the key advantages of this method is that you don’t need a precise starting point to measure time. The evolving Rydberg packet waveguide could be used in combination with other ways to measure events on a small scale, when “now” and “then” are unclear. Furthermore, time measurement with Rydberg states could be used to measure extremely short events of only 1.7 trillionths of a second. This is important for the engineering of ultra-fast electronics and in the creation of components for quantum computers.

The discovery of a new method of measuring time at the quantum level is exciting because it offers the possibility of measuring extremely short events without the need for a precise starting point. Rydberg states have long been used in quantum engineering, and this new discovery could further revolutionize the way they are used. With the possibility of extending the Rydberg packet waveguide to include other atoms and lasers of different energy, the possibilities of this new method are endless.

You can read more on the subject at journals.aps.org.