How to activate the function to install apps that are not from the Play Store on Xiaomi

It is becoming more and more common install applications that are not in the official Play Store from Google, always talking about the Android operating system. This is because many companies offer direct download from their website (an example is WhatsApp) or because you need an old version, since the new one gives problems with your terminal. If you have a device Xiaomiwe tell you how to get it quickly and easily.

Thanks to the fact that the Android operating system offers a great customization capacity, unlike iOS, there is a section in the Settings that, if activated, allows install an apk file (It is the format that the applications for this operating system have, whether it is a browser or a game). Obviously, you need to be very sure that the file is completely secure, otherwise you may have a problem with security. But, if this is the case, everything will go smoothly and it will not affect the operation of the terminal at all if you carry out an installation of this type.

This is how you install applications that are not from the Play Store on the Xiaomi

You will carry out the process from applications that have access to download applications from the Internet, such as a browser and even messaging (a clear example of what we are saying is Telegram). Depending on the Android version you haveyou will have to specify in each app if it can do this or not, but first of all you must activate the MIUI 13 or 14 option that we leave you below:

Access the settings of the Xiaomi phone or tablet in which you want to activate the installation we are talking about. To do this, use the gear-shaped icon that you have in the list of apps.

Now look for the section called Security Center and, there, look for the option called Privacy. Click on it to view the options offered here.

In this place you have to locate Special access to apps. When using this, you will see that on the screen there is an option called Install unknown applications. Give it use and, then, you can choose the application to which you give the corresponding permission, such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Chrome itself.

Once this is done, you’re done and from these developments you can install any APK you get.

As you can see, everything is very simple, and in the event that you want to revoke the permission granted before, just follow the steps and disable the option in the same place you came to activate it. Easier, impossible thanks to Xiaomi.

