Apple brings emergency SMS via satellite to Italy: active from the end of March

Apple take advantage of the launch of the new yellow color for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus to announce the imminent debut of the feature Emergency SOS via satellite in six countries, Italy included . Satellite connectivity is already available in Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom and will arrive by the end of March in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Portugal and, of course, also in our country.

The service allows you to send a message in the absence of cellular and WiFi network coverage and also allows you to share your position via satellite via the app Where . Smartphones compatible with this feature are iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Apple reminds that sending an SMS via satellite may require up to a few minutes, i.e. the time required for the antennas to connect to the satellite (on the move and with low bandwidth) and contact the emergency numbers. When you log into the service, iPhone asks some questions to the user to evaluate his health conditions and shows how to position the smartphone correctly to connect to the satellite.

The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are forwarded to centers with Apple-trained personnel who will call emergency services on behalf of the affected person.

The service is free for the first two years from the date of activation of iPhone 14.