These screen protectors show the design of the iPhone 15 Pro. What changes?

- Advertisement -

As the presentation event of a duct approaches, it is normal for information to leak out about it. But this year with him 15 Series eIt’s being on another level. Mainly because we already know a lot of the secrets that the next generation of Apple phones will have.

For example, we know that the iPhone 15 Pro camera will make a notable leap in quality, in addition to the fact that all models will have Dynamic Island, the new multimedia element that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max released.

Now, through IceUniverse, one of the most prestigious leaksters or leakers in the sector, we can confirm what will be the of the iPhone 15 Pro, confirming that its front bezels will be even thinner.

- Advertisement -

This will be the design of the front of the iPhone 15 Pro

In this way, IceUniverse has shown the design of some iPhone 15 Pro screen to confirm that it will have thinner bezels so that the screen is the main protagonist of the front.

Why do I want you to believe this is true? Because the evidence comes not only from CAD renderings, but also from physical objects: the glass cover of the iPhone, is part of the phone, not a protective film. So its bezel is equal to the bezel of the phone.bezel：15=14P＞15P pic.twitter.com/FRkLi2b4zR

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 8, 2023

To give you an idea, Apple has managed to reduce the size of the bezels by 25%, so the frame will be so thin that it will look like an all-screen mobile phone.

- Advertisement -

Besides, Previous rumors are confirmed where, through leaked CAD files, we could see that the front of the iPhone 15 Pro will be much more attractive. A design that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will surely also have. And what about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max? That they surely keep an aspect very similar to that of their predecessors.

With respect to rest of news What we might see, the entire iPhone 15 series is expected to adopt a USB C connector instead of Apple’s Lightning port, haptic power buttons and volume rocker instead of physical buttons, more RAM (6 GB for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max), plus 8 GB of RAM to offer maximum performance, plus a titanium frame to make it lighter.

Finally, everything points to the fact that the photographic section will improve significantly, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhonr 15 Pro Max, which will have an additional sensor. Of course, it should be noted that we are facing a rumor or leak, so until it is official we cannot confirm any data. In this way, now all we can do is wait for September, the date on which, with total security, they will present the iPhone 15 Series.

- Advertisement -

>