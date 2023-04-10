Owners complain of alleged defect in photos taken by the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus

Samsung made the Galaxy S23 line official in February this year with changes in the construction and specific evolutions both in the processor and in other components, such as the camera set, for example. The manufacturer has also managed to implement advances in image post-processing, considerably improving the quality of photos.

Despite the high resolution and refinements, the South Korean brand faces a barrage of complaints about a possible defect that appears in photos taken with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus variants. According to reports on Reddit, the images taken with these models display a strange (and mysterious) blurred dot on the left side of photography.