These are 5 new features of the iPhone 14 Pro that are already on Android mobiles

Every time a new comes out, there are many novelties to be highlighted and mentioned for all those interested in acquiring one of these mobiles, among which many are users who are between yes and no to migrate to Apple.

It’s all a matter of needs and tastes, but regardless of this, it is interesting to see what are those new of the iPhone 14 Pro that could be found on Android. Therefore, this time we will be showing a top 5 of those novelties based on what we saw at Apple’s presentation a few days agoso let’s go for it.

screen always on

One of the functions most used by Android mobile manufacturers finally arrives on the iPhone, and this is about technology Always on display or the screen always on. The people of Apple worked this function within their new mobiles so that it consumes as little battery as possibleand of course they have achieved it on those screens capable of reaching refresh rates of only 1 Hz.

big mobiles

It has already been officially confirmed what we all believed: the iPhone Minis had such poor sales that from now on they will only be a memory of how Apple wanted to highlight smaller mobiles than normal. Now on this occasion, those from Cupertino have launched 4 models: iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

With sizes ranging from 6.1 inches (the first two) to 6.7 inches (the last two), Apple resigns itself to continue with the project of small mobiles and bet on the largest sizes, something that Android has been doing for years.

big cameras

Another novelty of the new iPhones is the large size of the cameras now, even larger than in previous models. In fact, its main sensor is 65% larger compared to the iPhone 13 in order to capture as much light as possible, and certainly, this is something that we have seen on Android for a long time.

Pure iPhone novelties that are here to stay

The new iPhones not only incorporate features that were already available on Android, and to also highlight the good work done by Apple workerswe will present a couple of the most interesting novelties that these new mobiles brought.

Dynamic Island

This being surely the most outstanding novelty in the new iPhone (only available for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max versions), Dynamic Island is a new technology that finally replaces the notch or upper notch of the screen where various sensors and the front camera were housed.

In addition to this, the new function also represents the beginning of a new era where users will be able to have a kind of bar, which will show certain notifications and will also allow you to see what is happening in the background on your mobile.

New unique use of eSIM cards

This is also a real novelty on Apple’s part, as To date, no Android mobile manufacturer has taken the step of removing the SIM card slot. to use only eSIM, which are the digital version of SIM cards

And now, for the first time, all iPhone 14 sold (initially in the United States) must make use of this technology on a mandatory basis. Of course, maybe this is something that doesn’t apply in all other countriesbut surely it will reach some others.