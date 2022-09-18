Vivo Y52T launches with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM, 60Hz display and more

This Saturday (17), the Chinese manufacturer vivo launched another cell phone in the local market. It is about Y52T, which comes with a MediaTek chip, dual cameras and more. The device is a kind of upgrade to the Y52launched in China last year.
According to information from the 91Mobiles website, the Vivo Y52T features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, up to 600 nits of maximum brightness and 60 Hz refresh rate. Already the chipset chosen by the Chinese brand is the MediaTek Dimensity 700.
The processor works in conjunction with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes with two internal storage options, 128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.
The battery is 5,000mAh and the device supports 10W charging. Already the set Rear optic consists of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The front lens for selfies of the newest member of the Y family is 8 MP.
launches-with-MediaTek-Dimensity-700-8GB-RAM-60Hz.jpeg" width="660">
- 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 60 Hz rate
- Drop notch display
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 13 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, P2 port for headphones, USB-C and fingerprint reader
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
- Android 11 running under OriginOS
Vivo Y52T is now available for purchase in China. There, the model costs CNY 1,299 (~R$ 977 in direct conversion and without taxes) for the variant with 128 GB of storage. The 256 GB version costs CNY 1,499 (~R$ 1,127).
There is no release date for the device in India or other markets.