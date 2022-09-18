Vivo Y52T launches with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM, 60Hz display and more

This Saturday (17), the Chinese manufacturer vivo launched another cell phone in the local market. It is about Y52T, which comes with a chip, dual cameras and more. The device is a kind of upgrade to the Y52launched in China last year. According to information from the 91Mobiles website, the Vivo Y52T features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, up to 600 nits of maximum brightness and 60 Hz refresh rate. Already the chipset chosen by the Chinese brand is the MediaTek 700.

The processor works in conjunction with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes with two internal storage options, 128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. - Advertisement - The battery is 5,000mAh and the device supports 10W charging. Already the set Rear optic consists of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The front lens for selfies of the newest member of the Y family is 8 MP.

Technical specifications

launches-with-MediaTek-Dimensity-700-8GB-RAM-60Hz.jpeg" width="660">

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 60 Hz rate

Drop notch

MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, P2 port for headphones, USB-C and fingerprint reader

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 running under OriginOS

price and availability