Realme Watch 3 launches in Europe with SpO2, IP68 certification and up to 7 days battery life

realme launched on its newest smart watch, the Watch 3. The model was officially announced at the end of July and now it hits the European market with several features and promising a that lasts a week. The third generation of the smartwatch of the Chinese brand has a 1.8-inch screen. resolution of 240 x 286 pixels and peak brightness is 500 nits. The model has a design with rounded corners and is made of polycarbonate and coated with metal.

launches-in-Europe-with-SpO2-IP68- .jpeg" width="660" height="427">



The watch comes with full-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor, in addition to the system that allows you to monitor sleep and stress levels. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating. The manufacturer also promises tracking more than 110 sports. Its sensors, paired with realme's smart software, are able to calculate data such as maximum oxygen volume and recovery time after activities.




