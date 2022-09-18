HomeTech NewsRealme Watch 3 launches in Europe with SpO2, IP68 certification and up...

Realme Watch 3 launches in Europe with SpO2, IP68 certification and up to 7 days battery life

Realme Watch 3 launches in Europe with SpO2, IP68 certification and up to 7 days battery life
realme launched on Europe its newest smart watch, the Watch 3. The model was officially announced at the end of July and now it hits the European market with several features and promising a battery that lasts a week.

The third generation of the smartwatch of the Chinese brand has a 1.8-inch screen. resolution of 240 x 286 pixels and peak brightness is 500 nits. The model has a design with rounded corners and is made of polycarbonate and coated with metal.

The watch comes with full-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor, in addition to the system that allows you to monitor sleep and stress levels. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating.

The manufacturer also promises tracking more than 110 sports. Its sensors, paired with realme’s smart software, are able to calculate data such as maximum oxygen volume and recovery time after activities.


The wearable has Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which guarantees good audio quality in calls, and its battery is 340 mAh which, according to realme, is capable of providing up to 7 days of autonomy with “typical use”. Its full charge takes 2.5 hours.

Finally, the price of realme Watch 3 in Europe is 69 EUR, equivalent to around R$363 in direct conversion and without taxes. There is still no forecast for the launch of the watch in Europe and also of the Watch 3 Pro in the international market.

