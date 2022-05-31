There could be a Xiaomi Mi Band 7 “Pro”

A few days ago, Xiaomi introduced its latest affordable fitness tracker, Mi Band 7. As expected, it was a feature-rich tracker. However, it seems that Xiaomi could be preparing an improved version. As GSM Arena has detected, Xiaomi has listed — perhaps accidentally — a Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro in a Xiaomi app. The list doesn’t tell us much. It seems that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro will look the same as the Mi Band 7. Therefore, we assume that the improvements that make it “Pro” will be internal.

Xiaomi is planning to launch a phone in July. Although not confirmed, we expect the company to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and we may also see the Mi Band 7 Pro.