Today we can see a leaked prototype of the Pixel 7

At Google I/O 2022, the company showed off the look of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series. The phones look very similar to the Pixel 6 series with a few minor tweaks.

now we can see some images of what the phone could look like in reality thanks to a leaked prototype. The images appeared in an eBay auction, which has since been withdrawn.

The phone looks a lot like the Pixel 6 series, with a strip to house the similar-looking cameras. The two lenses on the back indicate that it is the regular pixel 7 and not the Pixel 7 Pro, which will have three lenses.

If you look closely, you can see the usual badge that Google uses to mark prototypes, instead of their usual “G” logo. You can also see that the device boots without problems.

It’s not clear why the seller removed the ad so soon after posting it.



