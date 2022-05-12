There are some AirPods Pro with a USB Type C port, but you won’t be able to buy them

Although it is true that Apple’s solutions are the most complete products, and the incredible sales figures of the different iPhones can be seen, there is a common problem that annoys millions of users: the use of your own Lightning port built into your phones, tablets, or the charging case of AirPods Pro headphones

Once again, the manufacturer of the bitten apple is swimming against the rest and, instead of using the USB Type C standard that almost all electronic devices on the market carry, it continues to bet on its own connector.

This is a problem for several reasons. To begin with, you need one more cable, with the consequent economic outlay and the carbon footprint left by the manufacture of this element. To this we must add the inconvenience of needing an additional cable in your home. For this reason, a user has decided to take the leap and swap out the Lightning port on AirPods for a fully functional USB-C port.

You can add a USB Type C port to your AirPods Pro

In this way, engineer Ken Pillonel has surprised everyone by adding a USB Type C port to his AirPods changing the original port. And it is fully functional. In addition, the good old Pillonel has not hesitated to record this feat on video so that we can see all the steps he has followed until he managed to add this port to his headphones.

Evidently, the project has not been easy at all. To begin with, Pillonel wanted to make the result as good as possible, offering the cleanest look possible. And according to the video that he has published, he has achieved his goal.”It was more difficult because I set very high standards for what the final product had to be,” Pillonel explained, making it clear that the visual aspect was very important.

In addition, and as you can see if you watch the video that heads these lines, the engineer explains all the steps you must follow in a simple way so that any user who wants to mess around with their headphones can change the Lightning port of the AirPods Pro via a USB Type-C port.

It goes without saying that if you change the Lightning port of your AirPods, you will lose the warranty. But if you have an old model lying around the house and you no longer use it, Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to try adding this element to be the envy of your friends…

