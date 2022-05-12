Apple’s MacBook Pro, production slowed in China until at least July

Insufficient manpower and logistical problems could delay at least until July the return to pre-lockdown production levels of the Chinese assemblers of Apple’s MacBook Pro. As reported by DigiTimesciting industrial sources, notebook manufacturers in major cities in eastern China have recently begun to resume their activities after the gradual easing of the lockdowns imposed by the authorities due to the increase in coronavirus cases.
Currently, the Shanghai manufacturers they only operate with a capacity of 10-20% and it is present in this area the operational base of Quanta Computers, the only assembler of Apple’s MacBook Pros that has seen delivery times increase from three to five weeks in recent weeks. Some MacBook Pro configurations are currently available with delivery scheduled between late June and early July.
Shanghai plants are still suffering from the restrictions as only employees living in company dormitories were allowed to resume work. Furthermore, many products would be blocked inside the container ships that have been stationary off the coast for weeks waiting to be able to enter the ports.
All these delays, of course, could negatively impact sales of Apple products during the third quarter of 2022 after a fiscal second quarter that saw Apple’s Mac sector record a 14.3% increase in revenue year-on-year. However, Apple has already said that what is happening in China, in addition to the shortage of processors, will continue to prevent the ability to meet the strong demand.