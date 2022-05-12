Apple’s MacBook Pro, production slowed in China until at least July

Insufficient manpower and logistical problems could delay at least until July the return to pre-lockdown production levels of the Chinese assemblers of Apple’s MacBook Pro. As reported by DigiTimesciting industrial sources, notebook manufacturers in major cities in eastern China have recently begun to resume their activities after the gradual easing of the lockdowns imposed by the authorities due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Currently, the Shanghai manufacturers they only operate with a capacity of 10-20% and it is present in this area the operational base of Quanta Computers, the only assembler of Apple’s MacBook Pros that has seen delivery times increase from three to five weeks in recent weeks. Some MacBook Pro configurations are currently available with delivery scheduled between late June and early July.