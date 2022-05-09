The AirPods Pro 2 plan their arrival for this fall. there couldn’t be a better time

Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg, is known for his spot-on predictions on Apple’s product roadmap. He now he has just announced that the signing of Cupertino prepares the arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 for this fall.

According to Gurman there will also be some surprises with the AirPods Max, which will arrive with new colors and perhaps a reduction in a price that Gurman describes as “absurd” at present. The protagonists are undoubtedly the AirPods Pro 2 headphones, which They arrive just in time. Why?

damn planned obsolescence

Well, for the simple reason that the analyst himself commented, “the current model has been on the market since the fall of 2019, so the batteries are likely already in trouble for some of the early adopters.

That’s how it is. The small batteries in the AirPods Pro are worth their money, but they have a problem that actually affects all wireless headphones: they are products destined to die due to battery degradation.

repair these headphones it doesn’t pay off very well: If you are still covered by AppleCare+ and it is an “incident” that is covered by that service, the repair will cost you 29 euros. If you’re not, repairing each AirPod Pro costs €99 (so repairing the pair of headphones would cost you €198).

The loss of autonomy is a long known and criticized problem by users, and the arrival of a new model in the fall will probably make many users happy with their first generation AirPods Pro. seriously consider buying the new generation model.

There is not much data on this model, but there is talk of a model with a design change, improved audio quality and perhaps some health integration. Another well-known analyst and “futurist” in the Apple world, Ming-Chi Kuo, has already pointed to the release of this future version “in the second half of the year.”