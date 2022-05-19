The characteristics of the OPPO Pad Air, the new rival of Apple’s iPad Air, are filtered

At the end of last February, OPPO surprised us by presenting its first tablet. An 11-inch model with a 120 Hz screen and a Snapdragon 870 processor. Now, we have just learned that the manufacturer is preparing a new alternative to compete with Apple’s iPad Air.

We are talking about the OPPO Pad Air, a new model that will have very interesting features. Or that is what we can assume through the different leaks that have been emerging. More than anything because the manufacturer already allows you to reserve the OPPO Pad Air in Chinabut they have hardly revealed anything about their characteristics.

At least, through the different images that the manufacturer has published we can know some details, such as the design that this OPPO Pad Air will have, or that it will be compatible with the OPPO Pencil.

Possible features of the OPPO Pad Air

Through a leak published on the Weibo social network, the most used in China, we have been able to learn most of the secrets that the next tablet from the Asian manufacturer hides.

In this way, the OPPO Pad Air will have a screen made up of a 10.36-inch LCD panel with 60 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Highlight its four speakers with Dolby Atmos support to offer a perfect set to squeeze the catalog of movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and other on-demand content platforms compatible with the Dolby surround sound format.

To this we must add a processor Snapdragon 680, which could be accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM. Regarding the battery, with 7,100mAh and a fast charge of 18 W, it is clear that it is more than enough to support the weight of the hardware.

The price and release date of the OPPO Pad Air is a complete mystery, since the manufacturer only allows prior reservation, but rumors suggest that It will cost about 1000 yuan, about 130 euros to change.

As you may have seen, this is an entry-level model that has a large screen. Without a doubt, one of the best tablets you can buy at that price if you are looking for an economical model to watch movies.

Obviously, if this model reaches Spain it will have a slightly higher price, but it is still a very interesting product with a quality-price ratio that is very difficult to match.

