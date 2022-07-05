Xiaomi Band 7 Pro: Technical specifications and price

HomeTech NewsMobileXiaomi Band 7 Pro: Technical specifications and price

Published on

By Abraham
xiaomi band 7 pro featured a scaled.jpg
Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China, which consists of the Xiaomi 12S, the Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. In addition, it has also announced the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, which looks more like a smartwatch than a smart bracelet due to its large screen. It has a 1.64″ rectangular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 280 x 456 pixels and a pixel density of 326 ppi. The bracelet offers the Always On Display function and houses an ambient light sensor that provides auto-brightness functionality. The bracelet features over 180 new watch faces and comes with a 2.5D glass on top.

The health functions offered by the smart bracelet include monitoring of heart rate and blood oxygen throughout the day. These features come with an alert system that will cause the watch to vibrate if the user’s SpO2 levels drop below a certain threshold. Aside from that, the Mi Band 7 Pro also offers sleep tracking, recording the wearer’s light, deep, and REM sleep. As for fitness features, the smart bracelet has 117 exercise modes, including 10 running courses that offer different levels of difficulty. In addition, users also have access to 14 pro sports modes and a feature that allows them to compete against their friends by earning medals for daily steps taken, calories burned and other readings. The bracelet comes with a 235 mAh battery that, according to the brand, can last up to 12 days with regular use and 6 days with intensive use. It takes about an hour to fully charge. For connectivity and navigation, the smart bracelet has GNSS support, NFC support, and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has a waterproof rating of 5ATM.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is currently on sale in China for an introductory price of 380 yuan (54 euros). This offer will last until Thursday, after which, the Band 7 Pro will cost 400 yuan (57 euros).

