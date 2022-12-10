Beautiful? Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 wins new color option in China

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is one of the most beautiful foldables of the moment thanks to its distinctive hinge system, but now the model launched in August has gained a new color option in China for those who were not satisfied with the gold and black colors.

The new color was revealed by Xiaomi itself on Weibo, a very popular social network in China. According to the company, the idea is to celebrate the new year, which is getting closer and closer, so the new color chosen is silver.

The new color also features a new finish with horizontal lines dividing the smartphone’s body into four equal parts with the same proportion as the camera module. This combination guarantees a cleaner and more elegant look to the smartphone. - Advertisement - Another interesting change is in the camera module, because in this version the sensors have circular edges around them instead of squares with rounded corners in the standard version.

The result was seen in several comments on social networks approving Xiaomi’s choice for the design of the device. Xiaomi hasn’t reported any other changes to the smartphone, so we believe the specs should be the same. Unfortunately, there is still no information on pricing for the new color.

Specifications of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

8.0-inch Eco²OLED main screen 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution

6.5 inch E5 AMOLED external display 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide angle sensor 8 MP telephoto sensor

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

know more