Save energy: Reduce standby consumption with smart sockets from 8 euros Smart adapter plugs find power guzzlers, slow them down and save money. When buying, however, you should also consider the operating and acquisition costs. 09/29/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Smart plug adapters find power guzzlers, slow them down and save money. When buying, however, you should also keep an eye on the operating and acquisition costs.

In addition to the fridge and freezer, the multimedia technology in the house is a power guzzler. However, this does not apply to the often scolded television – even cheap UHD TVs only need between 0.2 and 0.5 watts in standby, as the test track from heise+ shows . Other devices cause higher costs. The Xbox One, for example, draws between 12 and 40 watts in quick start mode. Networked speakers like the Sonos One (test report) require 3.8 watts according to the manufacturer. If you use the combination of Sonos Playbar and subwoofer, you need at least 9.4 watts. This is where smart sockets and adapter plugs come in. Because they not only allow the devices to be controlled by voice or app. Many variants also measure the power consumption of the consumers connected to them. In this way, users quickly gain an overview of devices with high standby consumption and can switch them on or off completely according to a schedule. In other words, anyone who is not at home during the day anyway can completely disconnect Xbox, Sonos or other standby consumers from the power supply. The devices are also rarely needed at night. In this way, a 24-hour operation simply becomes a 16- or 8-hour day. - Advertisement - Instead of preset usage times, smart home users can also use motion detectors (advisors) to switch the smart sockets on and off, so that they are only active as soon as a person is nearby. Unnecessary activations by the motion detector can be time-limited based on user behavior. This prevents, for example, a movement from activating the socket on the hot air fryer at night. In an emergency, you can also turn it on manually. In this guide, we present smart adapter plugs, flush-mounted variants and power strips and show suitable products. How smart plug adapters can save energy One of the most important plus points for the Smart Home is the possibility of saving energy and thus electricity costs. If you switch off unnecessary standby consumers when you’re away, you’re doing something good for the environment and your account balance. With electricity prices of more than 50 cents per kWh for new contracts, the latter should motivate many to devote a little more attention to the topic of saving energy than before. However, one should bear in mind that electricity is only responsible for about 14 percent of the total energy costs in a household. Accordingly, one should also keep an eye on heating costs when saving energy. In our guide to saving energy and paying less, we explain how smart thermostats can help : Smart thermostats reduce costs by up to 8 percent. Image: TechStage.de

Standby consumption sometimes very high

- Advertisement - Of course, saving electricity still makes sense, even if the share of the total energy costs of a household for heating and hot water is significantly larger. We measured: We come to an admittedly heavily multimedia-loaded socket with a projector, 5.1 receiver, Xbox One (with 15 watts alone), Nintendo Wii, satellite receiver, Fire TV, Apple TV and various adapters, switches etc to a standby consumption of 60 to 80 watts. At 30 cents per kilowatt hour, the standby of these devices causes electricity costs of up to 210 euros per year. At 50 cents per kWh, you pay up to 350 euros for standby mode.

Now not everyone has an Xbox in use in combination with other power-hungry consumers. According to co2online.de , even an average 3-person household can save around 115 euros in electricity costs per year if the devices are not kept on standby but are switched off completely.

Operating costs of the smart adapter

When using smart adapter plugs, however, one should not forget that the intelligent sockets themselves need electricity. The twelve smart plug adapters we tested require between 0.44 watts (Aqara Smart Plug EU) and 1.33 watts (Teckin SP22) when switched on. The standby consumption is between 0.14 watts (Aqara Smart Plug EU) and 0.93 watts (My Strom). Accordingly, the electricity costs per year in standby mode at 50 cents per kWh are at least 0.61 euros (Aqara Smart Plug EU) and 4.07 euros (My Strom). Operation costs between 1.93 euros (Aqara Smart Plug EU) and 5.83 euros (Teckin SP22).

- Advertisement - If you use five smart plug adapters, the annual operating costs increase to at least EUR 3.07 and EUR 20.37 in standby mode. If the devices are actively used, the annual costs for five devices are between 9.64 euros (Aqara Smart Plug EU) and 29.13 euros (Teckin SP22). The sometimes large differences in operating costs should be considered when buying a smart adapter.

Of course, the price of the devices also plays a role. In the scenario with five smart plug adapters, using equal amounts of standby and regular operation, the total costs in five years amount to at least 132.58 euros (Nous A1T) and a maximum of 410.48 euros (AVM Fritzdect 200).

Power consumption in watts Electricity costs per device in euros per year at 50 cents per kWh Electricity costs for 5 devices in euros per year at 50 cents per kWh Total cost for 5 years (Euro) Smart adapter plugs with current measurement function Out of A Out of A Out of A Price per device Out of A Average Aerotec Smart Switch 6 0.43 0.78 1.88 3.42 9.42 17.08 31:44 204.29 242.61 223.45 Aqara smart plug EU 0.14 0.44 0.61 1.93 3.07 9.64 25:12 140.93 173.78 157.36 AVM Fritzdect 200 0.45 1.02 1.97 4.47 9.86 22.34 66.00 379.28 441.69 410.48 AVM Fritzdect 210 0.36 0.97 1.58 4.25 7.88 21:24 55.99 319.37 386.17 352.77 Luminea ZX-2820 0.79 1.09 3.46 4.77 17.30 23.87 16.99 171.46 204.31 187.88 my current 0.93 1.22 4.07 5.34 20.37 26.72 39.90 301.34 333.09 317.21 Nous A1T (Tasmota) 0.32 0.55 1.40 2.41 7.01 12.05 16.99 119.99 145.18 132.58 Pop adapter 0.39 1:21 1.71 5.30 8.54 26.50 37.99 232.66 322.45 277.55 Shelly Plug S 0.33 0.62 1.45 2.72 7:23 13.58 17.85 125.39 157.14 141.26 Teckin SP22 0.51 1.33 2.23 5.83 11:17 29:13 11.99 115.80 205.59 160.69 TP-Link Tapo P110 0.54 0.88 2.37 3.85 11.83 19:27 16:11 139.68 176.91 158.30 TP-Link Tapo P115 0.56 0.93 2.45 4.07 12:26 20.37 19.90 160.82 201.34 181.08

WLAN sockets: selection criteria

Since many users usually only use a digital assistant for voice control of smart devices in the household, we have sorted the intermediate sockets according to the platforms Alexa, Siri (Homekit) and Google Assistant. In addition, there is also a list of flush-mounted models and smart plug strips, as well as smart adapter plugs with a current measurement function. This means that all smart socket variants that users can use for easy upgrading are included. Models that are only available for proprietary systems were not taken into account.

Simple radio-controlled sockets are already available for less than 10 euros. You can usually only switch connected devices on and off. This is usually done with an app including a timer function or with a switch directly on the socket. Numerous models also offer an integrated power consumption measurement, with which the energy requirement and the resulting electricity costs can be precisely monitored. Like the Hama model 176575, they are available from about 15 euros.

If you want to connect devices with a high energy requirement to a smart socket, you should pay attention to the performance data: Like conventional sockets, the devices differ in their maximum protection with either 10 amps or 16 amps. Accordingly, they can cope with loads of up to 2300 watts and 3680 watts.

While smart radio-controlled sockets in the form of adapter plugs and socket strips are easy to use, flush-mounted sockets replace the existing variant. These models should be installed by trained professionals.

The models also differ in terms of the radio connection. While WLAN variants use the home radio network and thus put additional load on it, many variants use their own radio standard such as Zigbee or Z-Wave. However, you need your own gateway for operation. As a result, they put less strain on the WiFi network than conventional WiFi sockets. They can also be used in combination with a powerful smart home center such as Homey Pro (test report) , Smartthings (test report) , Homee (test report) or Smart Home by Hornbach (test report) .

Smart sockets with current measurement function Smart-sockets-the-smallest Aeotec Smart Switch 6: Depending on whether the socket is switched on or off, the gray LED strip around the socket glows purple or green. Smart sockets with current measurement function Smart-sockets-the-smallest Smart sockets Smart sockets

Alternative offers and special features

In addition to the products listed in the tables based on the TechStage price comparison, which are offered by several retailers, there are also variants that are only available from one retailer and therefore do not appear on many price comparison portals. At Lidl, a smart socket adapter costs just under 13 euros . The highlight: it can also be seamlessly integrated into the Apple platform in connection with the Homekit-compatible gateway, which is available for just under 25 euros . Since products for Homekit are usually more expensive than devices for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Lidl solution represents a cost-effective upgrade option for Apple users. Cheap Homekit sockets are also available from Aqara , Ikea ,Luminea , Ohmaxx and Meross .

Individual products from Chinese online retailers are also interesting. For example, Aliexpress offers a smart socket from Meross at a current price of 7.54 euros . The socket is fused with 16 amps, has a current measurement function and is compatible with Homekit (guide) and Smartthings (test report) .

Conclusion

Depending on the consumer and the activated timer or smart scenarios based on motion detectors, the costs for the purchase and operation of adapter plugs can be amortized within a year. There are also clever additional functions. An example: With a smart adapter plug, you can easily switch sockets behind cupboards without having to move the furniture.

Adapter plugs with a current measurement function are ideal for quickly checking different consumers. In this way you confirm obvious power guzzlers and get an overview of what individual devices actually need. Especially in a smart household, where the number of components is exploding, it makes sense to find out about real consumption in order to discover potential savings.