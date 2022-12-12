MIUI 14: Official list of the first smartphones to update

- Advertisement -

Today, Xiaomi has officially announced MIUI 14 at the Xiaomi 13 series launch event. The new software comes with new features and performance improvements.

Xiaomi has also revealed the first set of smartphones that will receive the MIUI 14 update.

Xiaomi will start rolling out the MIUI 14 update to the first batch of smartphones in February. The software will initially be rolled out on the flagship Xiaomi 12 series, Redmi K50 series and the latest Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

The company will announce the second and third batches shortly. Keep in mind that these deadlines are for Chinese users.

MIUI 14 update schedule

The latest MIUI 14 update will start rolling out to the first batch of supported devices in February 2023. Here is the list of devices:

Smartphones

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

xiaomi 12s pro

Xiaomi 12S

xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensional Edition

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

redmi k50 pro

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

tablets:

My Pad 5 Pro 12.4

My Pad 5 Pro 5G

My Pad 5 Pro

My Pad 5

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi has yet to reveal the update plan for the Poco devices, nor the global rollout plan for MIUI 14.

If we talk about the update itself, MIUI 14 comes with a reduced size and improved system architecture. The software has fewer pre-installed apps, which means better performance and less space consumed.

It will offer more customization options with a new widget format, home screen folders, and Super Icons. User data privacy has also been revamped, as all actions are performed locally on the device and no data is stored in the cloud.