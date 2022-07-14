The Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone is now available

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is the cheapest variant of the new 12 series from the Chinese manufacturer. A series of smartphones that has as its maximum exponents the latest 12S Ultra and Pro models, but that also has others like the one at hand that offer a more balanced price/feature ratio.

Xiaomi has just announced the availability for the Spanish market of this “Lite” that follows the line of the variants reduced in features and price of the top-of-the-range models. But as you will see, its specifications correspond to a premium mid-range that may interest any type of consumer.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: good specifications, contained price

The terminal is based on a multi-touch screen with AMOLED panel and a size of 6.55 inches. With native FHD + resolution, it supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the sampling rate rises to 240 Hz.

Its main engine is the responsibility of a chipset Snapdragon 778G. Without being the latest from Qualcomm and that its older brothers fit, it is a competent SoC with eight cores and support for 5G broadband networks. Xiaomi has had a multi-level cooling system to ensure efficient heat dissipation since it must be said that the thickness of the terminal is only 7.29 mm.

With a weight of 173 grams, its aesthetics is known from other Xiaomi phones, with a back cover in a matte finish that tunes in with the light and three colors to choose from (green, pink and black) that extend to flat and thin edges. . The rear camera has a dedicated frame with metal rings and several sensors where the main one stands out. 108 megapixels, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera is 32MP and features a GD2 sensor and autofocus capabilities.

Xiaomi has mounted a 4,300 mAh battery and promises that it will cover more than a day of use. It has a 67W fast charge capable of charging it in just 41 minutes. It also features a pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology for an immersive sound experience.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Availability and price

With Android 12 pre-installed, Xiaomi distributes the terminal in two versions according to memory and storage capacity and with availability on its website and in the main retail chains.

We particularly like this configuration that Amazon sells in a sleek black finish, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its price is €479although as we said Xiaomi will sell a cheaper one with 128 GB.