MacBook Air M2, first photos of the interior

MacBook Air M2, first photos of the interior

Tech GiantsApple

There are only a few hours left for the delivery of the new MacBook Air M2; for now, no reviews or other special content have been published yet, but the colleagues of 9to5google they managed to get a decidedly juicy preview – le first images of the open device. We cannot speak of a real teardown, since the bottom panel has simply been removed. That it is an Apple product is perfectly clear, but it is interesting to observe the differences in the layout compared to the previous generation model; above all, the company has decided to fully cover all types of PCBs.

Note the new cooling system designed by Apple: apparently the board is covered by a heatsink coated with adhesive graphite to better distribute the heat. In addition, the system speakers are integrated into the hinge, rather than alongside the keyboard as happens in the MacBook Pro. Finally, from real photos the Midnight Blue color looks much more intense than the officially released renders and the videos shown during the presentation. Of course it will be necessary to observe them live to judge them definitively.



The presales of the device, which was launched this spring during the WWDC, began last Friday; deliveries, as we said, will start tomorrow, exactly one week later, as usual. Apart from the M2 chip (which in any case promises a significant improvement in performance, up to 20% on the GPU side), the novelties are also from an aesthetic point of view: the design is more in line with the new stylistic course of the Apple – especially the display has much thinner and smoother margins. Unfortunately, these innovations are paid: prices have risen rather drastically compared to the previous generation, which in fact still remains an excellent choice – especially if you find the right offer.

