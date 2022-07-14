HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsThe Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is updated with interesting news

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is updated with interesting news

Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is updated with interesting news
the samsung galaxy watch 4 is updated with interesting news
- Advertisement -

We knew that very soon samsung would release the One UI Watch 4.5 global update, the interface of Samsung galaxy Watch 4 to improve its usability. Now, we can confirm that this new version is official and comes loaded with new features.

In this case we are not talking about a rumour, but it was Samsung itself that has confirmed the launch of this update based on Wear OS 3.5 and that comes to further improve the user experience of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

As indicated in the press release “the new version One UI Watch4.5 adds a richer typing experience, an easier way to make calls and a host of new intuitive accessibility features, which together make the Galaxy Watch a more complete package”.

[mb_related_posts1]

What News comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The truth is that there are a few Samsung smart watch enhancements. For example, a QWERTY keyboard is added with the option to slide to write and that reminds us of the acclaimed Swype keyboard. With this, you will be able to write more comfortably despite the size of the screen, in addition to being able to dictate or use emojis.

interesting-news.jpg" width="980" height="376" >

AMD announces Ryzen 5000C processors for Chrome OS

enlarge photo

Renewed interface of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

Personalization takes on a major role with the arrival of One UI Watch 4.5, since now you will have many options to change the face of your smart watch with all kinds of watchfaces with which to give your smartwatch a different touch.

Another of the most interesting functions has to do with the ability of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to work with two SIM cards. Now you can choose which number you want to call through the clock.

enlarge photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Design Samsung

[mb_related_posts2]

Continuing with the novelties that arrive with this new version of the interface of the giant based in Korea for its family of werables, to say that One UI Watch 4.5 improves its accessibility features. For example, people with color blindness will have a new color correction option so they can adjust it to their liking. And users who are hard of hearing will be able to adjust the sound so that it sounds louder in one earbud than the other. In addition, they have added a function to adjust the duration of a touch when activating certain options to avoid ghost touches.

Availability of One UI Watch 4.5

To say that Samsung has confirmed that One UI Watch 4.5 will arrive throughout the third quarter of the year for all versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, so from the month of September we will be able to enjoy all these novelties.

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

The Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone is now available

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is the cheapest variant of the new 12 series from...
Apple

MacBook Air M2, first photos of the interior

There are only a few hours left for the delivery of the new MacBook...
Tech News

GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps

Samsung has announced today that it already has the DRAM memories ready...
Android

Motorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022 was finally shown live: took place during a company event in...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.