the samsung galaxy watch 4 is updated with interesting news

We knew that very soon would release the One UI Watch 4.5 global update, the interface of Samsung Watch 4 to improve its usability. Now, we can confirm that this new version is official and comes loaded with new features.

In this case we are not talking about a rumour, but it was Samsung itself that has confirmed the launch of this update based on Wear OS 3.5 and that comes to further improve the user experience of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

As indicated in the press release “the new version One UI Watch4.5 adds a richer typing experience, an easier way to make calls and a host of new intuitive accessibility features, which together make the Galaxy Watch a more complete package”.

What comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The truth is that there are a few Samsung smart watch enhancements. For example, a QWERTY keyboard is added with the option to slide to write and that reminds us of the acclaimed Swype keyboard. With this, you will be able to write more comfortably despite the size of the screen, in addition to being able to dictate or use emojis.

Renewed interface of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

Personalization takes on a major role with the arrival of One UI Watch 4.5, since now you will have many options to change the face of your smart watch with all kinds of watchfaces with which to give your smartwatch a different touch.

Another of the most interesting functions has to do with the ability of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to work with two SIM cards. Now you can choose which number you want to call through the clock.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Design Samsung

Continuing with the novelties that arrive with this new version of the interface of the giant based in Korea for its family of werables, to say that One UI Watch 4.5 improves its accessibility features. For example, people with color blindness will have a new color correction option so they can adjust it to their liking. And users who are hard of hearing will be able to adjust the sound so that it sounds louder in one earbud than the other. In addition, they have added a function to adjust the duration of a touch when activating certain options to avoid ghost touches.

Availability of One UI Watch 4.5

To say that Samsung has confirmed that One UI Watch 4.5 will arrive throughout the third quarter of the year for all versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, so from the month of September we will be able to enjoy all these novelties.

