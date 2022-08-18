the screen of the xiaomi 13 will be amazing. why?

- Advertisement -

A few months ago they presented the new 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro and we are already beginning to receive the first information about its successor. The rumor mill does not stop and today we just found out that the Xiaomi 13 It will be one of the great novelties of this series.

Or this is what emerges from the latest leak from Digital Chat Station, a very popular leaker with a high percentage of hits, so its reputation is more than guaranteed.

Now, this leakster has surprised indicating that Xiaomi wants its next flagship to have a completely new screen. We are talking about an LTPO-type QHD+ panel that would use an AMOLED panel so that the Xiaomi 13 screen shines like no other.

What advantages does this new Xiaomi 13 screen have

To say that a QHD panel guarantees a resolution 2560 x 1440p to beat Full HD. To this must be added LTPO technology, that allows you to change the refresh rate of the screen to offer better fluidity in the animations. In addition, it would have Samsung AMOLED technology.

Little can we tell you about the panels of the Korean manufacturer that you do not know. Their OLED technology guarantees superb image quality, with pure blacks and brightness levels that will more than meet the expectations of the most demanding users.

The best thing is that Xiaomi wants to surprise with some very minimalist frames and that would make the screen of the Xiaomi 13 its great exponent, offering a design that will set a trend. Mobile phones are becoming more alike, so the idea of ​​a new look that has a differentiating touch is a point that we appreciate. Of course, it seems almost certain that it will bet on a curved design again.

As for the rest of technical characteristics that this new phone from the Beijing-based manufacturer will have, it is expected that it has the best features on the market, so the Xiaomi 13 would debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor accompanied by at least 8 GB of RAM.

Refering to release date of this phone, there is still a long way to go. It should be remembered that the Xiaomi 12 was presented in May of this year, so until mid-2023 we will not see all the secrets that this Xiaomi 13 will bring. Although we already told you that the leaks will allow us to know some details of this device in advance, like the screen it will mount.

