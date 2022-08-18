YouTube messes it up by changing its explore tab on Android, although at the moment it’s just a test

From time to time we attend YouTube interface changes or new functions such as being able to zoom in on videos. And although some like this last one are just experimental tests for YouTube Premium users, others are more widespread.

In recent days, as reported in Central, YouTube is the famous tab on Android mobiles. So far, nothing unusual. The strange thing comes when we see that the change, if it occurs and spreads globally, would mean a more tedious exploration method than the previous one.

Another way to explore YouTube, but with more touches

Some users of YouTube on Android have found a change in the interface that makes the already mentioned tab of Explore become a dropdown menu. At the moment it seems like a simple test and there are no indications that it can be extended to all users and even to iOS users, so most still have the classic tab.

In the current version of this function, when the button is pressed Explore At the top of the YouTube app, an interface opens where we find different categories of videos at the top (Trending, Music, Movies, Live, Video Games, News, Sports, and Learning). All of this in one very visual and intuitive wayleaving the recommended videos in each category at the bottom.

Nevertheless, the new interface being tested is less visual and more tedious. As we can see in the screenshots, the category tabs continue to appear in the YouTube home tab, but the Explore it has been replaced by a drop-down menu in which the categories are observed (oddly, the News and Learning categories do not appear).

Beyond the fact that visually it seems to lose its appeal and give the appearance of being one more settings menu or similar, this new way of exploring that they try on YouTube is more tedious because require more taps to scroll between categories. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if the app finally takes on this new appearance or if it remains as a simple test and everything returns to normal.