Three tricks to get more out of Google Docs than ever

One of the best free alternatives to Office is, without a doubt, . The Mountain View-based giant has a powerful text editor that has nothing to envy to Microsoft’s suite of office tools. Also, if you know the best for Google Documents, you will be able to get the most out of it. We are talking about a text editor that has millions of users who bet on this service every day for various reasons. To begin with, Google Docs is completely free, so you will be able to enjoy this program without having to pay anything at all. In addition, the team behind the development of this program never stops releasing updates to improve Google Docs. Functions such as predictive writing that saves you a lot of time when writing. Three perfect tricks for Google Docs Without a doubt, a very complete program that is perfect for working. Also, if you know the best tricks for Google Documents, you will be able to get the most out of this office automation tool. Use voice dictation One of the coolest features of Google Docs is its voice dictation. Through this tool you will be able to write without having to press a key. You just have to activate the function and start dictating what you want. This tool has its flaws but in general it works quite well. You will have to go through the text as it appears in case there are any errors, but in general it is a very useful function. To activate it, you just have to go to Tools and click on “Voice typing”. Search and replace will save you a lot of time Another of the most interesting features of Google Docs has to do with the “Find and replace” option. We are talking about a tool that changes any text in a few seconds. Suppose you have misspelled an English word several times. You will simply have to put the misspelled word and replace it with the correct one. You will be surprised by its effectiveness. To access this tool, you have to click on Edit and at the bottom is the Find and Replace option. Add notes to a document in Google Docs The last trick that we are going to show you is especially useful if you share a document with other people. More than anything because you can leave small notes. To do this, you just have to click on the pencil button located in the upper right part of the interface and select Suggestions mode. Easier, impossible! >