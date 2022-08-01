The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have the same screen as the iPhone 14 Pro. How?

- Advertisement -

The love-hate relationship between Samsung and Apple it is historical. Both manufacturers have been immersed in all kinds of disputes, whether over patent infringement or accusations of plagiarism. But they are really doomed to understand each other.

Historically, SamsungDisplay, Samsung’s subsidiary dedicated to the manufacture of panels, has been the main supplier of Apple. And beware, because this year the 14 will have the same screen as the Samsung Z .

Or this is what emerges from the latest report published by The Elec, a Korean media outlet that states that Samsung will share the same display technology from its next foldable phone with the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro will have Samsung’s best screen

The Korean manufacturer is an expert in the manufacture of OLED panels. For example, the version used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hides some features that have significantly improved image quality compared to its predecessor.

And in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, they will use an improved version to offer the best image experience. The most amazing? That The Elec claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will use the same technology.

Notably It has nothing to do with the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is foldable. What Samsung does is send the panels to Apple, which then calibrates them to its liking and adds its own marketing names, like ProMotion.

And in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, it seems that will debut the new 12th generation OLED screen which will debut this month in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, whose presentation is scheduled for next August 10.

These new Samsung OLED panels improve color saturation, in addition to reducing energy consumptionso they will offer better image quality, as well as help reduce battery consumption.

Of course, the only models that will have this screen will be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As you already know, the rest of the versions (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) will continue to use the same screen as the previous year since they will not have the front camera perforated in the panel, but will continue to use the well-known notch or notch on the screen.

To say that currently Samsung is responsible for providing 60% of the panels for the iPhone, LG has a share of 25% and the rest is divided between BOE and other minor suppliers.

