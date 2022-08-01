This is the intriguing trailer for “Andor”, the series in which we will see “Star Wars”-style battles again

The full trailer has just been released , the new of the saga starwars that will come to Disney+ the next September 21st. A release date that shows a delay of three weeks compared to the previous deadline set for its release, on August 31, 2022.

For this new production, diego moon returns with his role as Cassian Andor, which he already played in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In this new story we will see how years after Palpatine has invaded the branches of power and has imposed the tyranny of the Empire for almost the entire galaxy, a group of rebels will start a war in search of justice and freedom.

First images of the new trailer for “Andor”. (DisneyPlus)

Developed by lucasfilm, Andor will examine a new perspective of the galaxy of starwars, focusing on Cassian’s journey in a time where danger, deception and mystery reign. Here the young Andor will venture on the path that will lead him to become a rebel hero.

“To steal from the Empire you walk in like they know you. They are so proud, so fat and satisfied that they cannot imagine that someone like me could enter their house”; that expresses the voiceover of the leading actor, a fundamental piece in the insubordination against the imperial oppression that suffocates them.

intriguing-trailer-for-Andor-the-series-in.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Official poster of “Andor” with a new release date. (DisneyPlus) intriguing-trailer-for-Andor-the-series-in.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The new trailer shows that next to Andor We will see other characters that will help him start this revolution. Within them are Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Stellan Skarsgårdwhose role has not yet been clarified, but it is known that he will be part of the protagonists.

The team that completes the cast is made up of Alan Tudyk (Charm), Adriana Arjona (the father of the bride), Kyle Soller (Dark secrets), Denise Gough (Colette: liberation and desire), Anton Saunders (90 minutes), Fiona Shaw (Enola Holmes), Alex Lawther (the riddle code), Robert Emms (Apostasy), Harry Anton, Cairon Pearson Y Karen Samford.

Mexican actor Diego Luna plays “Andor”. (DisneyPlus)

Cassian Andor’s story

His full name is Cassian Jeron Andor, although they have also known him in the Rebel Alliance with the aliases of Willis, Aach and Joreth Sward, which was carried by Ahsoka Tano herself (one of the protagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars) during the years when the Togrutas secretly aided the rebellion.

[mb_related_posts2]

Andor is under the direction of Stephen Schiffwith the script of Tony Gilroy Y Stephen Schiff. ¡ Wait for her in September DisneyPlus!

: