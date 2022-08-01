Xiaomi bets on augmented reality: new glasses that include a camera

- Advertisement -

Augmented reality is one of the technological bets of the future, and this is the reason why many companies are firmly committed to it. An example is Facebook or Apple, but they are not the only ones. Without going further, Xiaomi does the same, and this is confirmed with the announcement of a new accessory from the Asian firm.

The name of the product in question is as follows: Mijia Glasses and yes, they are glasses that integrate a good number of options. An example is that it does not lack a camera with resolution of 50MP and that it has an advanced wide angle due to the use of Quad Bayer technology. Besides, it includes a second element that performs the functions of improvement for the zoom -which reaches 15X in a hybrid way- as it is a periscopic type and which does not lack optical stabilization.

With the possibility of making recordings quickly, it should be noted that this product is sync with phones in a simple way through an application, which makes it possible for everything that is done with them to be sent without excessive difficulty. And, all this is managed optimally, since Xiaomi’s new glasses have an octa-core processor from Qualcomm (from the Snapdragon range) inside.

An integrated screen in these Xiaomi glasses

this is kind Micro OLED with optical prism, which allows it to offer excellent efficiency with light -it reaches 60%-. In this element it is possible to display information in a fairly detailed way because it offers a good resolution and, in addition, visual fatigue does not seem, since it has low blue light certification.

By the way, a lot of attention has been paid to everything that has to do with the privacy. So you can be sure that the data handled with this accessory cannot be obtained by third parties (but it, among other things, has 32 GB storage where control options are included). Even when the camera is activated, a leds so everyone knows the camera is in use.

Functions offered by this accessory

Well, for the time being, the company itself has confirmed that it will be possible to carry out translations in real time. And, of course, all the possibilities that augmented reality currently offers will be used. An example of what we say is to be able to go to a place and visualize in an advanced way what is shown (an example is the zoos if they use this technology).

Obviously, more possibilities will be increased through the use of OTA updates. So it will not be necessary to connect the Mijia Glasses Camera to a computer to achieve this (everything is sent directly from the phone). In addition, Xiaomi is open to collaboration with other companies to increase the functions of this wearable.

Small details and price

One of the important aspects is that the new Xiaomi glasses have a 1,020mAh battery, so they are one of the best that exist in the autonomy section (includes magnetic charging). Besides, its weight is only 100 gramsso they are very comfortable to use because they have a very ergonomic design.

The beginning of the reservations of the Mijia Glasses Camera begins on August 3, and what you have to pay for them is 2,699 yuan, which in exchange remains in €390 (There is an introductory offer that allows the purchase to be made for only three hundred and sixty euros).

>