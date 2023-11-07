Discover this 8-Person Raclette Machine on Sale with a Stellar 4.6/5 Rating from Over 3,000 Reviews!

The raclette season is official and to make the most of it, Amazon is offering a 33% reduction on the Suntec device.

Although raclette can be enjoyed all year round, it is one of the most comforting dishes this season. To make raclette, having a device is essential. Currently on Amazon, the raclette machine for 8 people from the Suntec brand is sold at 79.95 euros instead of 119.99 euros. It thus benefits from a reduction of 33%, for a limited time.

In addition to allowing you to enjoy a delicious raclette with your loved ones, this appliance has a grill plate and an aluminum grill. You can enjoy many foods to accompany your cheese! The Suntec raclette grill is delivered to your home within a few days and has more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon. It is rated 4.6 stars out of 5 and is appreciated for its ease of use. It’s also a great gift idea!

This multifunctional raclette machine should be ordered urgently!

The Suntec raclette grill is designed for 8 people. Whether there are a few or many of you, you can easily delight your loved ones. This appliance comes with 8 small frying pans with a non-stick coating and they are scratch resistant. 8 plastic spatulas are included to easily slide the contents of the pans onto your plates.

This raclette machine is easy to use using the on/off switch with indicator light. It also features an adjustable thermostat for precise grilling and roasting. In addition to melting cheese, this raclette device can grill vegetables and cook meat and fish thanks to the aluminum plate and the stone plate, located on the upper part of the device.

The Suntec raclette grill is quite light, it weighs only 4.9 kg and measures 46 x 15 x 23 cm. It offers a power of 1400 watts. For your winter evenings, this device is essential and costs less than 80 euros on Amazon.