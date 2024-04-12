samsung announces the arrival of galaxy ai to more devices

South Korean company Samsung brought native Galaxy AI features to its new Galaxy S24 phones in early 2024. It was then rolled out to the S23 series, the Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables, and more. Recently, it has just announced that more devices will enjoy its benefits.

In a press release published yesterday, Samsung reported that Galaxy AI would be available in more languages. In addition, he took advantage of the news to confirm that “soon” more users will be able to update their brand devices with their AI.

Samsung devices with Galaxy AI

Currently, the electronic products supported by Galaxy AI are as follows:

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Although Samsung did not detail that other devices will have Galaxy AI among their user features, we know that there will be more deployments, very soon.

At the moment, we can only get an idea of ​​possible candidates. The ones with the most votes are the Galaxy S22 generation, and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

However, we will have to wait for official confirmation from Samsung to know exactly which models are the winners.

In any case, the company details that Galaxy AI functions will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on compatible Samsung devices.

Languages ​​available with Galaxy AI

Samsung already supports several languages ​​with its artificial intelligence with the aim of reaching everyone. Currently, it includes Chinese, English (India, United Kingdom, USA), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai and Vietnamese.

In their press release, they have clarified that Galaxy AI will soon offer new languages ​​and dialects. These are the following:

Arab

Indonesian

Russian

English (Australia)

Cantonese

French (Canada)

Likewise, the technology firm has reported that they plan to add more languages ​​at the end of 2024. Specifically, the languages ​​will be Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and Swedish ; and the dialects, Traditional Chinese and European Portuguese .

TM Roh, president and director of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronic, stressed that the company is “committed to democratizing mobile AI for everyone.” “Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate across language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung,” the senior official clarified.

Galaxy AI Features

With Galaxy AI, TM Roh has stressed that they are “pioneering premium mobile AI experiences.” And is not for less. The functions that Samsung offers with Galaxy AI are very useful: