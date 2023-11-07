Vodafone’s 5G will not work the same for everyone: this is what the operator is going to test

5G has become a technology that is increasingly present in our lives and has many advantages when connecting to the Internet. Less latency, more speed and more coverage . But now Vodafone Spain is starting a pilot to test the quality of service functionality that will pave the way for the segmentation of 5G networks. It is already doing so for individual users and under the framework of the Open Gateway initiative.

5G offers all kinds of advantages and is increasingly available in more territories in Spain as long as we have an operator that works with this technology and a compatible mobile phone. But expansion is not all that operators work on; brands like Vodafone already want to go one step further and they seek to improve the user experience by working with improvements and new functionalities that translate into better quality when using our mobile on a daily basis. New improvements in Vodafone Vodafone has explained that it is starting a pilot with private customers in order to test the API or quality-on-demand application programming interface or QoD in 5G networks. What does this mean? The operator is testing the technology on real users, in particular users, to adapt the mobile network to each client. The idea is to adapt the parameters of the mobile network to the requirements that each person has. Not all of us make the same use or have the same priorities and this would allow users to have better mobile internet service when making video calls, for example, or when playing streaming games using the Internet on your mobile phone.

The company has been working for years on improving networks and the way we connect to the Internet and on the expansion of 5G, but now it would go one step further with this development. The QoD API, as explained by Vodafone, will be developed under the framework of the Open Gateway initiative led by GSMA and whose main mission is for developers to have easier access to different networks with standardized APIs. One more step in improving the use of technology and in access to 5G for Vodafone customers but also a general advance for everyone thanks to the constant evolution of technology.

This QoD API is part of an open source project. Within the aforementioned initiative, the API is under the framework of CAMARA, an open source project for developers to access improved network capabilities and with this pilot they will test new features. As explained by the company itself, with this pilot Vodafone customers will be able to experience the improvement and transition towards “5G slicing” or the segmentation of 5G networks. This would allow in the future create virtual subnets that will adapt to different needs of each client and each user taking into account their priorities.

Beyond offering better service to customers, the use of the QoD API will also have other interesting improvements and can be applied to the parental control functionality that the company offers to users through SecureNet. Incorporating this new technology would achieve a more reliable control over Internet access and the advantages for users when connecting to the network would continue to increase.