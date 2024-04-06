this hp laptop with intel core i7 sinks its price on amazon

HP is the leader in the computer market. The company closed 2023 with a 29.4% share of models sold in our country and the offers they have launched on Amazon could make it repeat the move in 2024. Among the discounted computers, a laptop with Intel Core i7 and Windows stands out. 11 Home built-in.

The company stands out for offering the latest in technology in its computers at relatively affordable prices compared to its competitors. Now, some models can be purchased for much less thanks to the discounts they have applied on Amazon .

Of the discounted PCs, one of the most notable is the HP 15s-fq5060ns . This model with Intel Core i7-12, with integrated Windows 11 Home, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, has an 18% discount. Thanks to this, it has gone from costing 849 euros to being available for 699.99 euros .

A thin and light design

The manufacturer designed the HP 15s-fq5060ns to be thin and light with the aim of making it more comfortable to transport anywhere. Thanks to this, this laptop perfectly meets the main characteristic that this type of device must have: portability .

The screen is 15.6 inches (39.6 centimeters), an ideal dimension to be used at work, for playing or for taking notes and doing practices at the university. HP equipped this PC with micro-edge, so its overall size is not extremely large either. Specifically, it measures 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.79 cm.

Its total weight is 1.69 kilograms , light enough to always carry it with you without suffering back pain later. However, it must be clarified that, in recent times, lighter models have been released (at the moment, they are more expensive, especially with HP’s flash offer on Amazon).

Reliable performance for everyday use

As we have already mentioned previously, the HP 15s-fq5060ns reduced to only 699.99 euros is equipped with the Intel Core i7-12 processor. It is one of the most successful CPUs in sales, as it is one of the best valued in high-end quality-price ratio .

This chip is especially designed for ultralight laptops, like the one HP is currently offering at a discount on Amazon. The brand promises that, thanks to it, its model is a perfect option for those looking for reliable performance for daily use.

With Intel Core i7-12, added to 16 GB of RAM, HP has managed to moderate consumption and the level of heat dissipation in HP 15s-fq5060ns. According to the technology company, that makes it a device to take into account, whether we are looking for a laptop to work or play.

A long lasting battery

Another of the great advantages of HP 15s-fq5054ns and why it is worth taking into account if you consider buying a laptop with a good offer is its battery. If you are looking for a device to take with you everywhere, autonomy on a single charge is one of the key features.

Not every place you go will have a socket to constantly connect your PC to. For this reason, the discounted HP model can become the most plausible option if you keep in mind the importance of long battery life .

According to the company, the HP 15s-fq5054ns has an integrated 3-cell 41 Wh (watt-hour) lithium-ion battery. This provides a duration of up to 7 hours and 45 minutes , although it is expected that this autonomy will decrease as time and use passes.

In addition, its battery is compatible with fast charging . With it, users can complete approximately 50% with just 45 minutes of charging.