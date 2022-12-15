The new WhatsApp option for groups will affect your privacy

WhatsApp has added several exciting features to groups over the year. And now it is adding a small detail that may not be to the liking of all users.

The idea is to make it easier to identify group members in a chat conversation. However, this new idea may make you feel exposed in a large group.

WhatsApp now shows your profile picture in group chats

If you are participating in a large group, you may find it difficult to identify who is writing each message. Or you may not be able to identify who it belongs to just by reading the name.

WhatsApp does not want this to be a problem and is implementing a change in the groups: show the profile photo of each user in the chat. In other words, as the messages appear in the chat, you will see the profile photo of each user, and not just her name or avatar in different colors.

Although the user’s name will still appear along with the message, it will be accompanied by the circle of their profile photo. This change is already appearing in WhatsApp for iPhone, but it is not yet showing in the Android app.

How to prevent your profile picture from appearing in WhatsApp group chats

If this new WhatsApp option does not seem like a good idea to you, since you prefer to maintain your privacy, you have an option to avoid it. However, it is not the ideal solution either.

But if you want to try it, just open the WhatsApp app, look for the Settings >> Privacy >> Profile photo section. You just have to change “who can see your profile photo” so that it is not visible in a group chat.

Making this change is not comfortable at all, since it will also prevent you from seeing the profile photos of the rest.