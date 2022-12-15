Apple releases the first betas of iOS/iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and more

A few days after the release of the stable versions of iOS 16.2 and all other Apple operating systems, the Cupertino company has started the new round of beta which affects all its main devices. Over the past few hours, in fact, the first developer beta versions of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, HomePodOS 16.3 And macOS 13.2i.e. the operating systems that substantially cover every product on the list in Apple’s catalogue.

Before venturing with the installationwe would like to remind you that these beta versions may not be updated for some timesince they are coming right up against the Christmas festivitiesso it is likely that they can pass as well 3-4 weeks without any corrective updates.

It is therefore good to make a backup with the latest stable version of the operating system that you want to install, since in the case of particularly relevant critical issues with applications or services it may be necessary to perform a downgrade, a procedure which deletes all the data present. Alternatively, you may have to wait a long time before receiving an update that can fix the problem.