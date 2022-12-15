Apple releases the first betas of iOS/iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and more

A few days after the release of the stable versions of iOS 16.2 and all other Apple operating systems, the Cupertino company has started the new round of beta which affects all its main devices. Over the past few hours, in fact, the first developer beta versions of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, HomePodOS 16.3 And macOS 13.2i.e. the operating systems that substantially cover every product on the list in Apple’s catalogue.
Before venturing with the installationwe would like to remind you that these beta versions may not be updated for some timesince they are coming right up against the Christmas festivitiesso it is likely that they can pass as well 3-4 weeks without any corrective updates.
It is therefore good to make a backup with the latest stable version of the operating system that you want to install, since in the case of particularly relevant critical issues with applications or services it may be necessary to perform a downgrade, a procedure which deletes all the data present. Alternatively, you may have to wait a long time before receiving an update that can fix the problem.
At the moment not many details have emerged regarding the functions present in these versions, if not the introduction of the support for physical security keys to protect your Apple IDwhich can greatly improve the effectiveness of two-factor authentication on iPhone, iPad and Mac. In fact, these can be used on iOS / iPadOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 and later.
Little news also regarding the interaction between iPhone and HomePod, since there is now a visual indication that explains how to effectively use the Handoff mode between the two devices, in order to transfer the playback audio and music controls from the smartphone to the smart speaker. As illustrated in the image just below, simply bring iPhone close to HomePod to show the controls and start the instant transfer.
Stable versions of new operating systems may only come during the first months of 2023, so there’s still plenty of time to discover new features or secrets of the latest builds. We remind you that yesterday a very important news emerged regarding the future of all devices based on iOS and iPadOS, given that it seems that Apple is now ready to grant the possibility of sideloading apps on their devices, but for further information on the subject we will have to wait at least for upcoming WWDC.