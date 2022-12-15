OnePlus 10T will receive Marvel-themed version soon

In August, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T phone in China. With a focus on performance, it features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform and other powerful specs that make it an attractive flagship. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios to launch a themed version of the OnePlus 10T in the coming days. Apparently, it will celebrate the release of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first collaboration between OnePlus and Marvel Studios. In 2018, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 for Infinity War mobile phones. On social media, OnePlus posted about the device, while details appeared on the ShopDisney.in website. - Advertisement - The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will come in black and the box will have three freebies: an Iron Man cape, a Captain America pop socket and a Black Panther cell phone holder.

Stay tuned for an exciting offer created for Marvel fans. Head to the Red Cable Club platform to learn more. pic.twitter.com/8iubOw2dhb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 14, 2022

In price, the set will hit the market for ₹55,999 (~BRL 3,640) with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, according to the Disney Shop listing. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, FullHD + resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, it brings the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform built on TSCM’s 4-nanometer process, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OxygenOS 13 interface.