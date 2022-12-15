OnePlus 10T will receive Marvel-themed version soon

In August, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T phone in China. With a focus on performance, it features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform and other powerful specs that make it an attractive flagship.
Now, the Chinese manufacturer has announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios to launch a themed version of the OnePlus 10T in the coming days. Apparently, it will celebrate the release of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After.
It is worth remembering that this is not the first collaboration between OnePlus and Marvel Studios. In 2018, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 for Infinity War mobile phones. On social media, OnePlus posted about the device, while details appeared on the ShopDisney.in website.
The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will come in black and the box will have three freebies: an Iron Man cape, a Captain America pop socket and a Black Panther cell phone holder.
In price, the set will hit the market for ₹55,999 (~BRL 3,640) with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, according to the Disney Shop listing.
In terms of specifications, OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, FullHD + resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Under the hood, it brings the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform built on TSCM’s 4-nanometer process, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OxygenOS 13 interface.
