The new Snapdragon chip for the range of cheaper mobiles

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 arrives, Qualcomm’s new SoC for budget-range mobiles, which improves in a wide variety of sections compared to last year’s model, standing out especially in the photography and video sections.

It is also the first SoC of this series that is manufactured in a 4nm process. This new SoC includes an improved version of the Kryo CPU capable of reaching a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz, which represents a performance improvement of up to 10% compared to the previous generation.



It has two performance cores and six efficiency cores that are separated to optimize processes and allow better battery life for mobile phones.

Beyond performance improvement

In this regard, when there is no longer enough charge or there is no longer any charge in the battery, this SoC is also compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology, which allows a fast charge of 50% in just 15 minutes.

The new SoC for budget-range mobiles is also suitable for mobile models with FHD+ screens that host frequencies of up to 120 Hz.

The company focuses especially on improvements for photography and video, pointing out that the ISP Spectra provides faster autofocus and noise reduction when recording videos through a temporary filtering system multiple cameras.

Despite the advances in these sections, it seems that this new SoC only supports the creation of videos up to 1080p, leaving out 4K resolution, something that some might not like.

To this is added the Low Light function powered by Artificial Intelligence to be able to obtain better photographs in low light conditions.

Connectivity also benefits

For its part, the Snapdragon X61 5G modem is not only more energy efficient, but is also compatible with a greater range of frequencies and networks, highlighting that:

Our Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 is a robust solution that offers fast and robust Wi-Fi connectivity for gaming, streaming and more.

This SoC also supports models that have an NFC chip, so it is likely that this will mark a before and after in the expansion of NFC technology in lower-cost models.

Availability

The company points out that this SoC will arrive during the second half of this year, with Redmi and Vivo being the brands that are already working on their respective launches, although at the moment it is unknown in which models it will be present.

More information: Qualcomm website

Image Credit: Qualcomm profile on Twitter